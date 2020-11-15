Ten injured, 720 arrested as police, hoodlums clash during raid on black spots

More than ten persons were on Sunday morning injured as armed hoodlums clashed with policemen in the Abraham Adesanya area of Ajah, Lagos State.

The police in the state confirmed the incident but said that the clash occurred during a raid of black spots in the state and that seven hundred and twenty suspects have been arrested.

There was a commotion around Adesanya Estate area of Ajah around 7 am on Sunday as armed hoodlums attacked policemen and motorists on the area.

It was gathered that trouble started when policemen were mobilized to the area to comb black spots as parts of the moves to restore order by the police in the state.

The hoodlums who were armed with broken bottles, tiles, iron rods, machetes and axes resisted attempts by the security operatives to arrest them.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the image-maker in-charge of the state police command said: “in its bid to solidify the security architecture of Lagos State, the Lagos State Police command has relaunched its Anti Crime Strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.”

Adejobi said “the command today, Sunday 15th November 2020, at about 7 am, carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the fourteen (14) Area Commands in Lagos State.

“In the swift operations, police operatives of the command arrested seven hundred and twenty (720) suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns and life cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent #EndSARS violence,” the police also said.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos.

He affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

CP Hakeem Odumosu has however directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, Panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution.

He also urged those whose items were looted during the recent #EndSARS violence to come up for claims of their items with proof of ownership.

The police chief commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations while he charged them to be at alert for more operations across the state.

