Mr Major Jack (PDP- Akuku Toru 1) and Mr Frankline Nwabochi (PDP-Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni 1) have emerged Majority Leader and Chief Whip of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The new house leaders emerged and subsequently took oath of office following an election by 27 members during Wednesday’s plenary at the Assembly chamber.

Commenting on their emergence, Speaker Martins Amaewhule (PDP- Obio/Akpor 1) congratulated the officers while also charging them to remain committed to their new responsibilities.

Also Mr Enemi George (PDP-Asari Toru II) moved a motion to commend the speaker.

The motion was unanimously supported by members as they extolled the sterling leadership qualities of the speaker and his team.

In separate remarks, members applauded the house leadership for upholding the tenets of democracy.

Similarly, the ‘Financial Autonomy Bill, 2023’ has scaled second reading.

The speaker emphasised the bill’s importance and stated his conviction that when passed, the governor would assent to it.

The speaker, however, alleged that the governor, Mr Siminialayi Fubara, had withheld the funds meant to manage the Assembly for November.

He assured the house’s readiness to continue its constitutional functions, irrespective of negative distractions.

The bill has also been referred to the House Committee on Public Accounts for hearing and other legislative scrutiny.

The 32-member house had been operating in two factions since October following the impeachment of the Majority Leader Edison Ehie.

While Matins Amaewule retained 26 members, Edison Ehie operated with 4 members.

