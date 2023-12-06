No fewer than 18 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and 49 other senior lawyers have resolved to lead other lawyers to support the judgement of the Appeal Court that ousted the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, the APC legal team, Muhammad Sani Katu, (SAN) said “This issue of Kano judgement that was delivered of recent, we came across comments by lawyers that said they are 200 of them who resolved to ensure that New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate wins at the Supreme Court.”

“Since the delivery of the judgment, we have a legal group on WhatsApp called Legal Like Minds, where we discuss legal issues and what has been trending in our discussions is this Kano judgement.

“It appears virtually everybody in that group is in agreement with the conventional principle of law that what is being pronounced in the court will take precedence as against any other document that is being paraded after the delivery of the judgement.”

“We have about 17 to 18 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, (SAN) among other 49 other Senior lawyers who support the Appeal Court judgement and will defend the APC candidate Yusuf Gawuna”.

He insisted: “Our position is not just about the case itself. We are trained to know the law, practice it and ensure we protect the law. It means it is our duty to protect the system.

“It is not all about PDP or APC, but what is most important is, as lawyers trained to protect the system, what are we doing to protect the law when there is this kind of controversy ?”

