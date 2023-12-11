The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has reacted to the Monday defection of 27 members of the State House of Assembly who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Speaking to journalists Monday evening, Chief Okocha said the legislators left the PDP due to lack of governance in the state which is under a PDP Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The 27 lawmakers, who are loyal to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, were led in their move by factional Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule.

The law makers in their individual letters, said their decision to leave PDP followed unresolved leadership crisis at the national level.

With the defection, the APC has become the majority in the State House of Assembly, leaving the PDP with only four members.

Okocha, who is also the Rivers State representative in the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said the reason for the defection of the 27 lawmakers, was not to impeach Fubara.

He stated that the party would be happy with Wike, who is the immediate-state governor of the state, if he decides to dump the PDP.

The caretaker committee Chairman said: “I have met with the 27 lawmakers who joined us today. It is good news and marvelous in our eyes. We can confirm that they have formally joined the All Progressives Congress.

“They confided in me that governance in the state has been run aground. There is no government in the state.

“We are begging the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to come to the APC, which is a moving train.”

Okocha said the party will organise a thanksgiving service on Sunday in Port Harcourt, to formally receive the 27 state lawmakers.

Recall that the 32-member House was reduced to 31 following the death of the lawmaker representing Khana Constituency 2, Hon. Loolo Bieneri, who was buried last weekend.

