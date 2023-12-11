Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu is distressed by the mistaken drone attack, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives in Tudun Birni, Kaduna State.

The Minister, who stated this in his address at the Central Council Meeting of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) on Monday in Minna, Niger State, appreciated the collective efforts of traditional and religious leaders in helping to calm frayed nerves in the aftermath of the unfortunate Tudun Biri incident.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

“Your Excellency and Your Highnesses, it is with a deep sense of empathy that I convey the heartfelt condolences of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the death of scores of Muslim faithful in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, through a mistaken drone attack by the Nigerian military.

“May Allah Subhanahu Waata’ala give us all the fortitude to bear this unfortunate tragedy. May Allah grant the departed Aljannah Firdaus and comfort the living towards their physical, spiritual, and psychological healing. Ameen.

“President Tinubu has earnestly expressed how the “bombing mishap” was worrying and “painful” to him and has, as a result, directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and has called for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap,” the Minister said.

The Minister recalled that the President sent a high-powered Federal Government delegation led by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, to commiserate, sympathise, and empathise with the people and government of Kaduna State, especially the inhabitants of Tudun Biri who were affected by the unfortunate incident.

