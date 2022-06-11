Ringing in my right ear

I am a 40-year old technician with a large company that erects bill boards. I started noticing some ringing sensation in my left ear late last month. Although I applied some ear drops as advised by my friends, the ringing has not stopped. Kindly let me know what to do.

Biodun (by SMS)

Ringing sensation in the ears is called Tinnitus. In view of your outdoor job, the most likely cause of the Tinnitus should be excess of earwax. This is usually due to the dust that must have accumulated from the dusty environment in which you are working. Too much earwax can cause a build-up of pressure on the inner ear, leading to Tinnitus. A doctor or audiologist can easily remove this excess ear wax and relieve the condition.

