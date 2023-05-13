Once upon a time, Dogecoin was the king of meme coins. Having catapulted from $0 to $64 in a single month back in 2021—this meme coin was the first to create many millionaire investors who saw the future of currency and Web 3.0. being defined by memes and DeFi crypto.

While Dogecoin started the meme coin movement, it has given birth to new meme coins with greater meme star power and technology than its DOGE predecessor. Pepe Coin (PEPE), which surfaced last month for trading, now has a greater trading volume than DOGE. Will Pepe Coin be the future of meme coins, or will more innovative meme coins such as Shiba Inu or DogeMiyagi take their place?

Why Pepe Coin is The New Face of Meme Coins

Calling Pepe Coin the new face of meme coins is a massive claim, but Pepe Coin has the power to back it up, given that it took Dogecoin almost four years for its market cap to surpass $1B—meanwhile, it took Pepe Coin only three weeks since launch.

Pepe Coin rides off the fame of the popular meme ‘Pepe The Frog,’ which has been a prevalent meme throughout social media for over a decade. Not only is the Pepe meme arguably as popular as the Doge meme, but Pepe Coin is technically more advanced than Dogecoin. Pepe Coin is an Ethereum-based coin using the proof-of-stake mechanism—meaning Pepe Coin can continue to grow for mass use while keeping its carbon footprint low, unlike Bitcoin or Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu: A Meme Coin With Practical Solutions

Shiba Inu is not your ordinary meme coin. This cryptocurrency has a unique approach to solving some of the ethical issues that have plagued the crypto industry for years. Shiba Inu aims to promote sustainable trading by upgrading to the proof-of-stake mechanism that will reduce its carbon emissions.

Additionally, Shiba Inu seeks to limit the excessive hoarding of tokens that has been a problem for other meme coins by introducing a token burn mechanism that destroys a percentage of tokens with each transaction. With these innovative solutions, Shiba Inu has the potential to become the next big thing in the world of meme coins, providing investors with a way to make a positive impact while also reaping the benefits of a potentially valuable cryptocurrency.





DogeMiyagi: What Dogecoin Failed to Achieve

DogeMiyagi (MIYAGI) is another Ethereum-based meme coin using the Proof-of-Stake mechanism. MIYAGI encapsulates the martial arts spirit of Mr. Miyagi from the famous Karate Kid franchise. This coin is an upgraded version of DOGE, with a focus on community-led governance, transparency, and decentralization. The DAO structure of the DogeMiyagi project ensures that every member has a voice in the decision-making process, making it a true meme coin for the people.

The coin plans to build a rich ecosystem that consists of NFTs and a Killer Swap machine that allows MIYAGI tokens to be seamlessly traded with various other cryptocurrencies. DogeMiyagi is more than just a meme coin; it’s a crypto token with technical features fit for mass use and fosters the nostalgia and timeless principles of martial arts.

The Demand for Sustainable Meme Coins Rises

As the popularity of meme coins continues to rise, so does the demand for sustainable options. Investors are becoming increasingly aware of their investments’ impact on the environment and society.

While Pepe Coin may have fame now, its hype is starting to slow down, shedding nearly 30% of its value overnight after the controversy surrounding the coin mascot. Therefore Shiba Inu and DogeMiyagi have the meme power and ethics to become the next big meme coins that can keep their value climbing and escape the controversies that have impacted crypto coins that came before them.

