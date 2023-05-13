Introduction



If you’re reading this article, chances are you’ve played the Aviator game a few times now. You’ll agree with us that it is an enjoyable game that can potentially get you real money on the side. However, a lot of people have found it difficult to make a substantial amount of money playing the Aviator game.

There’s good news if you’re looking for ways to win big and make extra money from the Aviator game. With carefully selected strategies, you will undoubtedly increase your chances of winning consistently in the Aviator game. Because of this, we’ve curated this article which contains some of the top Aviator game strategies. Let’s get down to it.

Top Aviator Game Strategies That’ll Increase Your Chance of Winning Big



Below are some proven strategies that’ll help you win the Aviator game. They include:

Martingale Strategy

The Martingale strategy is a gambling tactic where you double your wager in the next round after losing. In the martingale strategy, you’ll halve your wager for the next round when you win.

This strategy is especially useful because doubling your wager after a loss will help you recoup your lost bets, and halving your wager after a win will help you set aside profits.

However, the martingale strategy also harbors its risks. For instance, when you hit a run of losses and keep doubling your wager to meet your loss, you will quickly run out of your bankroll. Because of this, we suggest you use this strategy with caution.

Leverage on the Double Bet

There is a double bet feature in the Aviator game where you can bet twice in the same round. You can use this double bet feature to your advantage by placing a reasonably big and small wager in each of the two bets.

You should use the big bet to cover the small one by cashing it early. Then use the small bet for the long run to make a profit. It works because, for instance, you bet $50 and $10 on the two bets. If you cash the big bet when the odds are at just 1.50x, you get $75, which is covered for both of your wagers.

Now you can use the smaller bet of $10 to go on a run of upwards of 5-10x and above to make a profit. Even if you eventually fail to cash out the small bet before the plane flies away, you’ve already covered the loss with the big bet that you just cashed out. However, if you successfully cash the small bet at 10x odds, for instance, you will get $100, putting you on course for a significant profit.

Quick Cash Out

Another seemingly simple but hard-to-pull-off strategy is the quick cash out. Cashing out quickly ensures you consistently keep winning. You can cash out on odds as low as 1.25-1.50x, as these odds are almost always guaranteed. However, you may take a long run of consistent rounds to see a significant profit. Nonetheless, it is a safer option if you don’t let your desire or ambition get the better of you.

Conclusion

While the few strategies to win big on the Aviator game listed above can increase your chances of winning, it is important to know that no foolproof strategies are 100% guaranteed. As such, we suggest you wager funds you can afford to lose. More importantly, don’t stop enjoying the Aviator game.