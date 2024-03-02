Rickie Osaze is not a newcomer! He made history as the first ‘techie’ to win the Mr Ideal Nigeria contest in 2023 and became the second Nigerian to win the Mister Africa International competition beating 30 other delegates to the title.

The young man also has a passion in the digital age where content marketing has emerged as a powerful tool for driving change and empowering communities.

Rickie Osaze’s initiatives have not only revolutionised the tech industry but also transformed the lives of countless children in Nigeria.

At the heart of Osaze’s mission lies a commitment to using content creation as a catalyst for social and economic empowerment. Through his initiative, Osaze mentors children, teaching them the art of content creation to showcase their talents and skills. However, his vision extends beyond mere skill-building; Osaze ingeniously intertwines the promotion of tech startups into this framework, enabling the children to earn money for their education while simultaneously promoting burgeoning tech enterprises.

This unique approach garnered widespread acclaim, culminating in Osaze’s nomination and subsequent win at the prestigious Eko Heritage Awards in 2023 for his outstanding contributions to content creation. His relentless efforts to harness the power of content marketing for social good earned him recognition as a trailblazer in the field, further solidifying his status as a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Furthermore, Osaze’s accolades extend beyond the realm of content creation. In 2022, he was honoured with the ‘Young Person of the Year (Business and Tech)’ award at the Nigerian Icons Noble Awards, underscoring his remarkable achievements and impact within the business and technology sectors. His ability to leverage content marketing not only to propel tech startups but also to uplift communities exemplifies his unwavering dedication to effecting positive change on both local and global scales.