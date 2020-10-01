RevolutionNow: DSS intercepts protest, about five brutalised in Osun

No fewer than 5 persons were yesterday brutalised by the operatives of the Department Of Security Services (DSS) during a protest in Osun state.
The brutalised persons, who were members of Coalition of Revolution (CORE) movement gathered at popular Ola-iya junction in Osogbo, the state capital where they mobilised themselves in a formidable group for a peaceful protest before they were arrested and beaten silly by the security men who later released them after the intervention of many Nigerians who condemned the inhuman act.
Details later…
