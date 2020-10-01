RevolutionNow: DSS intercepts protest, about five brutalised in Osun

No fewer than 5 persons were yesterday brutalised by the operatives of the Department Of Security Services (DSS) during a protest in Osun state.

The brutalised persons, who were members of Coalition of Revolution (CORE) movement gathered at popular Ola-iya junction in Osogbo, the state capital where they mobilised themselves in a formidable group for a peaceful protest before they were arrested and beaten silly by the security men who later released them after the intervention of many Nigerians who condemned the inhuman act.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions. protest

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads. protest

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.