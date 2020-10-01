Police arrest over 40 protesters, disperse Yoruba nation agitators in Lagos

By Olalekan Olabulo
More than forty protesters from the Save Nigeria Group have been arrested by police in Lagos State for defying the ” No Protest ” order of the state commissioner of police.

The protesters were arrested in Ojota and Maryland areas of the state as armed policemen tried to disperse hundreds of protesters in a different location.

Agitators of the Yoruba Republic under the umbrella of Congress of Yorubaland Descendants were also dispersed in the Alausa area of the state by policemen.

The state police boss had on Wednesday directed Area Commanders and DPO s to disallow any rally or protest as the country marks her 60th Independence anniversary

