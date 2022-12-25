Revealed: Why Iyabo Ojo chose Paul O as new lover

For popular actress, Iyabo Ojo, clocking 45 on earth may come as a big deal for her but unveiling the man in her life to the world comes as the real deal.

The mother of two hits 45 some days back and didn’t leave any stone unturned to pamper herself with all the love and the luxury of life that comes with being famous and rich.

But that’s not the gist trending about Ojo who despite featuring less frequently in movies in recent times has not lost her infleunce on the entertainment scene.

What made her birthday the talk of the town is Ojo’s decision to unveil the man in her life- Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O in the entertainment industry.

Ojo may have decided to stick with Paul O because of his influence on the African entertainment scene as he is one of the key players and richest in the business.

Call him the go-to man in the music business and endorsement deals for Nigerian music stars, then one may only be stating the obvious as Paul O is at centre of any major international endorsement deals for top artistes in Nigeria and beyond.

Not many people saw the romantic relationship between Ojo and Paul O coming, but it was gathered that they had met about two years ago but decided to keep things under wraps.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Paulo O is the Africa Music Fest, a big music platforms that plays host to African music artistes every year in Dubai and other parts of the world.

Speaking about her new lover, she described Paul O as her Obim even as she said called him “the perfect 45th birthday gift for her.”

Paul O in his response said “congratulations My EzeNwanyi. Party time. Pure heart.”

Fans have been reacting as the two have set tongues wagging over their relationship. Some comments on social media platforms, especially on Ojo’s timeline suggested many people are happy for the two lovebirds.