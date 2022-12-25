Christmas: Olaoye charges Nigerians to embrace love, peace

ARCHBISHOP of the Ibadan Province and Bishop of Osun North of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Abiodun Olaoye, has charged Nigerians to embrace love and peace that Jesus Christ brought to mankind as well as do away with things that can divide and destroy the nation.

In his Christmas message, Reverend Olaoye noted that Christmas should be seen as a time of peace and thanksgiving to God at homes, workplaces and the nation at large as well as an occasion when people ponder over the good things God has done for them.

“Many people see Christmas as a time for celebrations and merrymaking. However, there is a stronger message from God for the season and that is to reach out and show love to others. We should all be willing at this time to go the extra mile to love one another so that we too can manifest as sons of God and attract God’s favour.

“Beyond merrymaking and other social and religious festivities associated with Christmas, it is a time to pause and reflect on life with a resolve to tow the path that secured us as humans, what makes for the peace, security and well-being of each and everyone. It is a time to renew our consciousness and do away with things that may bring self-destruction.

“In our nation today, there is no peace. What we have is all-pervading insecurity that brings in its attendant kidnapping, armed robberies, unimaginable level of bribery and corruption, herdsmen and ritual killings.

“The lesson of history is that unchecked acts of indiscipline and recklessness and other social vices are pointers to the collapse of many nations of the world. To avoid this in our dear nation Nigeria, we must all rediscover our true humanity as created in God’s image and likeness.

“Let those who are embezzling public funds, kidnapping people, killing and destroying lives and properties stop their wickedness and embrace love and peace,” he said.