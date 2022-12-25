‘Olola Aginju’ hits cinemas December 30

As movie fans continue to anticipate Abiodun Adebanjo’s latest epic flick, ‘Olola Aginju’, the producer, on Friday, disclosed that the movie will be released to cinemas on December 30.

Speaking with R about his new work, Adebanjo said he chose December 30 as release date of the movie in order to give his numerous fans something special as they step into the new year, adding that the story is a fusion of fiction and legend centred around the life of a fictional female monarch Adewumi- whose quest for power is motivated by predestination.

Directed by Tunde Olaoye, ‘Olola Aginju’ parades top screen stars, such as Bukunmi Oluwashina; Ibrahim Chatta, Taiwo Hassan; Ayo Olaiya; Antar Olaniyan; Dupe Jayesimi and others.

Adebanjo expressed optimism about the movie as he pointed out that beyond parading movie stars, the movie will further reveal some of the ills in the society, particularly about leadership and unchecked powers.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The executive producer, Deborah Ewedafe, also urged the people to make out time to check the movie at the cinemas when it is released in a few days.

Adebanjo expressed profound delight in the idea that, ‘Olola Aginju’ is a movie coming out at the right time, when Nigerians would be at the polls to elect new set of leaders in few weeks, as the movie speaks much about leadership and unchecked powers.

In his words, Adebanjo maintains that, “I am optimistic that everyone that watches Olola Aginju would definitely leave the cinema as an impacted person, due to the lessons that will be learnt.”





Boluwade who was the producer of APA KAN, OLOKU ADA, among others said the movie will be be distributed by Viva cinemas.