Revalidate your registration or lose APC membership, Matawalle tells members

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and the leader of the All Progressives Party (APC) recognised by the national leadership of the party has reiterated that any party member who fails to revalidate their membership registration and capturing on the APC’s national website will no longer be considered as members until they revalidate their membership.

The governor made this declaration at the inauguration of newly elected party executives in Gusau at the weekend.

The party officials who emerged by consensus according to a statement issued by the Public Secretary of the party, Yusuf Idris Gusau said although they emerged through a consensus but it was under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and officials of the National Headquarters of the party.

The governor’s declaration was coming on the heels of a purported congress said to have taken place in Tsafe town, at the outskirts of the state capital, Gusau by a one-time Senator, Kabiru Marafa.

According to the statement, the Governor expressed his satisfaction in the way the congress was conducted which led to the emergence of Alhaji Tukur Danfulani Maikatako as State APC Chairman.

Matawalle maintained that the registration exercise is ongoing and encouraged all eligible persons interested in the party to come and register, while old members should come and revalidate their membership.

He said, “all those people making noise when their membership is not even valid should let go of their arrogance and respect the party’s leadership hierarchy and constitution by obeying the laid down rules and regulations.”

Similarly, the APC team leader deployed to the state from the party’s National Secretariat to conduct the congress, Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari pointed out that the national leadership of the party led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni recognises the Matawalle’s led party executives.

He congratulated the new party executives and urged them to carry everyone along so that the party can continue to enjoy the people’s support and goodwill in the state.

In his goodwill message, the state’s political leader and first civilian governor, Senator Ahmad Sani Yariman-Bakura who cited verses of the Holy Qur’an that speak on leadership explained that all “those who deliberately choose to challenge Matawalle’s leadership should know that they challenging and testing the will of Allah who gives and takes away power wherever and whenever he chooses.”

The ceremony which was attended by all National and State Assembly members, former two governors of the state and their deputies as well as other political bigwigs of the state was concluded with the oath of office by the new leaders administered by the state’s Attorney-General.

The 36-member executive has Alhaji Tukur Danfulani Maikatako as Chairman, as Secretary and Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau as Publicity Secretary.

