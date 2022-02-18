‘Return of commercial rail transport will boost economic development process’

In retrospect, there was a time in Nigeria when the rail transport system was a pride of the nation. During this period general public put a marked premium on train services because of their conveniences and safety and its advantages over other forms of the existing mode of transport in Nigeria. It was a memorable day in the history of the Nigeria Railway Corporation transport services in the country until circumstances beyond the corporation’s control gradually collapsed the system.

Recently, Tribune Online conducted a random exclusive interview with some elites in Oyo State, to generate public opinion polls on the resuscitation of the new rail transport system and its sustainability tendencies.

The responses of the elite who were interviewed on the matter, were very affirmative, unanimously describing the new functional Train transport system as apt and necessary for the economic development reform process. They expressed their satisfaction with the quality service of the system, give kudos to the Nigerian Railway Corporation for its initiative, especially the Lagos – Ibadan Train Service(LITS).

For instance, the National President Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), Revered Dr Samson Ayokunle commended the Federal Government for the resuscitation of the commercial rail transport in Nigeria, as he expressed satisfaction with the quality service of the system, courtesy of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) staff. He noted that if the government would ensure its continuity with an improved quality service, he said the development would go a long way to reduce the heavy traffic on our highways in the country drastically.

According to him, effective close monitoring of the system is highly required for its growth and sustenance. He suggested that government should make more efforts to ensure that the trail transport service covers every part of the country and also maintain quality service. He advised the NRC to add more coaches and also appealed to the corporation to make the fare affordable to increase public access to the facility.

Similarly, The Ekefa of Olubadan of Ibadanland, the first Cultural Ambassador of National Museum, Ile-Ife, Oloye Lekan Alabi described the rebirth of the rail transport system in Nigeria as a welcome development in the history of the transport sector in the country.

According to him, his first trip in the new rail transport from Ibadan to Abeokuta, last year reminded him of the old good days of railway transport in Nigeria. He commended the Nigerian Railway Corporation, especially the Western District for their efficiency In the running process of the system and for the commendable good customer human relationship of the staff to the passengers.

Ekefa Olubadan prayed against the saboteurs of the new rail transport system in the country. He noted that government must ensure its improved functionality, efficiencies, its maintenance, as well as its sustenance. He enjoined the government to expand the services to run across every major town and city in the country, adding that the development would enhance the movement of the people from one region to another in the country, as it used to be in those old good days in Nigeria. He also appealed to Nigerians not to kill the system through the abusive use of the facilities. “ The facilities and the services of the new rail transport are very satisfactory enough for patronage, even for the elite,” he concluded.

Speaking in the same vein, Former Executive Secretary, National Nomadic Education in Nigeria, Professor Rashidi Aderinoye asserted that the emergence of the new rail transport system in Nigeria is timely and is a blessing to the economy in the areas of movement of the people, goods and services across the country. He described the system as a great innovation on the part of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, saying that the service is fantastic and highly commendable, as he prayed that the service would go round the country.

While he enjoined the corporation to ensure the maintenance of the railway line and the security of the passengers, he appealed to the service providers to make purchases of the tickets online. He said the development would enhance the smooth running of the system.

In addition, Professor Mrs Adetola Adeoti of the University of Ibadan asserted that reintroduction of the commercial rail transport in Nigeria is appropriate and necessary to decongest the road transport system to a bearable level.

She suggested that government should develop a narrow gauge for cargo services across the country. According to her, it will reduce traffic on our highways, as well as heavy-duty elongated vehicles, which reduces the longevity of our roads in the country. Professor Adeoti made a case for coaches to accommodate passengers’ luggage just as the aircraft service is She also shared her opinion that NRC should provide a shuttle bus from local and internal Airports to the train station.

Meanwhile, in a chat with the Railway District Manager, West, Ibadan, Engineer Angelique Ikwuka, gave an optimistic assurance that the rail transport system has come to stay in Nigeria. She declared that the corporation would not relent in its efforts to continue to provide an improved quality service on daily basis.

According to her, construction and development to ensure passengers’ safeties in the train and also in the train station premises is ongoing in all the stations in the country.

She said: “Very soon, Nigerians will be proud of Rail transport in the country, as we are putting in place the state of the earth facilities to running an international standard. By the grace of God very soon Lagos – Ibadan rail route will be running sixteen services on daily basis.

“However, NRC will not condole or tolerate vandalism in the system. NO. rather, NRC will want our passengers to adhere to the station’s rules and regulations already being put in place.

“In this regard, NRC will need maximum corporations from our patronages to ensure the smooth running of the system. While any prohibited items should not be on board, every passenger on board should be responsible for the use of our facilities. NRC alone cannot run the system successfully without the collaboration of the general public. Let us join hands together to make Railway and Nigeria great.”

