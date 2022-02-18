FULL LIST: Makinde, Adeolu Akande, Ogunwuyi, Fatia Buhari, Others make 2021 Oyo State 100 Most Influential list

The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Chairman Nigeria Communication Commission, Prof. Adeolu Akande, Senator Representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Sen. Fatai Buhari, Oyo State Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, CEO Valencia School, Morakinyo Goodness, CEO Stone Café, Asiwaju Segun Olalere, and 94 others were the recipients of the 2021 Oyo State 100 Most Influential Personalities and Brands.

This was revealed during a grand event held by the popular online medium platform, IbadanMedia.com, on Sunday, 30th of January, 2022 where Crème de la crème in and outside the State were hosted to the 5th edition of the annual Most Influential Personalities & Brands in Oyo State.

The event, which was a 3-in-1 was held at Manhattan Hall, Cruzer lounge place, Jericho, Ibadan, where Shakiru Adebayo, CEO Apex Fabric International was enthroned as the “2021 Oyo State Man of the Year”, after winning the keen contest competition with 13,143 votes, defeating Chief Omoniyi Obiyinka, CEO Extention Publication, who emerged as the 1st runner-up with 11,715 votes, and Prof. Adeolu Akande, Chairman Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), ended up as the 2nd runner-up with just 22votes.

Also, in the youth category, Olamide Ojo-Philips, CEO Saphyr Events was also crowned as the “King of Boys” after winning the “Youth of the Year” contest with 38,211 votes, defeating Tolu Oluwo, CEO Trogworld, who emerged as the 1st runner-up with 31,149 votes, and Ademola Ajibola, the CEO of MAYA Awards, who gotten 16,432 votes as the 2nd runner-up.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth & Sports, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede, delivered a goodwill message as he also congratulated the convener, Mr. Olalekan Olanrewaju Ola, the CEO of Ibadan Media Ltd.

In his message, the commissioner who was represented by a director at the event wished the convener a successful outing, his words: “brother, I don’t know how I managed to miss your messages here. Our darling Club, Shooting Stars (3SC) has her match against MFM FC today in Lagos. I hope to be back in town early so I could make your event. Well done, and I wish you a great outing, Sir!” Seun Fakorede noted.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa also sent his goodwill message and reasons why he was absent at the event, saying “as much as I would have loved to be with you, I’m away on a state’s assignment, hoping to finish on time so I could join, but nevertheless, I wish Ibadanmedia a successful event ”.

The Osun State Commissioner for Youth & Sports, Hon. Yemi Lawal in his address lauded the initiative and counted it a privilege to be invited to grace the prestigious event. “I was also listed as one of most influential personalities in the year 2018 edition of this award, and I think this was due to my company’s (GQ Lounge) positive impact in Oyo State”, Lawal noted.

While delivering a welcome speech, the convener and CEO of Ibadan Media Ltd, Mr. Olalekan Olanrewaju OLA, appreciated the state government who sees value in the event that started in the year 2017 and key into the vision by endorsing it in year2021.

According to Olanrewaju, “I want to appreciate the Oyo State government who sees value in our event and endorsed it. This has been a true motivation and encouragement to keep the fire burning. The event is meant to appreciate & celebrate the change agents behind the new Oyo State, those who are adding values to the community, human life, the developmental project, by contributing to the IGR and growth of our darling State”

“This rating initiative or event is never politically motivated, as a matter of fact, we started as far back as the year 2017, even before Seyi Makinde became the governor of the state, we are just doing our things and we want to specially appreciate this present government who placed value on our event and endorsed it, this means a lot to me personally”. Olanrewaju noted.

The Chairman Board of the Jury, Olumide Nasir Suliamon, said he wants the selection process to be credible and transparent, as the people on the list of influential people were selected based on their contributions to the State’s development in all divisions.

“There are 10 categories in total, ranging from Politics & Governance, Entrepreneur, Innovators, Tech, Journalist/Broadcasters, Entertainment, NGO/Orphanage Homes, New Media, Sports, and Brands, which are also divided into Education, Finance, Media, Fashion, Food & Restaurants, and Others.”

Speaking at the event, the project coordinator, Amb. Ayo George, said he counted it a privilege to be appointed by Ibadan Media CEO to work together on this project.

According to him, he has always believed in the project, as Olanrewaju is supposed to have had the Man & Youth of the Year since the early year 2021.

“Ola is my good brother, I believe so much in his vision, especially the Man & Youth of the Year project, and I keep encouraging him that the project has good prospects. Thank God I am also on the project and we can all see what this young guy has been able to put together”. Ayo George noted.

The event had in attendance top personalities in Oyo State, Top comedians like Ayo Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli, Dr. Smile Comedian, Media personalities like Mayor Isaac Brown from Fresh105.9FM, Dare Adekanmbi from Nigerian Tribune, Tunde Olawuwo and Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, from Splash105.5, Mrs. Ishola from AIT Television & crew, BCOS Director of Current Affairs, Mr. Goke Adelakun, & the crew members, Impact Africa Television crew, and others.

