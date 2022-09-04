Resumption: Deploy security personnel to schools, parents charge govts

The National President of the Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (PTAN), Alh Haruna Danjuma has charged the federal government as well as state governments to deploy security personnel to strategic places as primary and secondary schools resume on Monday throughout the country.

Danjuma made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday afternoon.

According to him, the call became necessary in view of the fact that kidnapping, banditry and terrorism still persists, saying schools are still soft targets of attacks.

“Thus, it behoves on the FG and the state governments to be proactive in averting the menace of kidnapping in our schools.

To this end, the statement stressed, “we are begging all the 36 states and federal government of Nigeria to help us and protect our children through the provisions of adequate security in schools.”

The statement also noted that the “Covid 19 pandemic is still a big threat to the existence of human beings and hence the need for both states and federal to provide face masks, hand sanitisers, and educate the students on social distancing.”

The PTAN also begged the federal government and ASUU to go back to the negotiation table in order to end the ongoing six-month strike that is affecting the quality of university education in the country.

He equally reminded the Kebbi State and federal government to redouble their efforts toward rescuing the remaining kidnapped female students of the Federal Government Girls College, Yawuri.

“These students are over 450 days now and no one is talking about them. In addition, there are still some school students in bandits’ den,” the statement declared.