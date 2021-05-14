Restructuring, only option to halt Nigeria’s disintegration, says Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has insisted that restructuring is the only solution that could halt any form of disintegration of the country.

The group, rising from a meeting that lasted for over four hours, held at the residence of its acting national leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the agitations of different groups and individuals so as to save the country from going into extinction.

Adebanjo, while addressing newsmen at the end of the group’s general meeting, said Afenifere supported wholeheartedly the resolution of the 17 Southern governors on the need to restructure the country.

He noted that Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic groups or tribes, would continue to suffer if the country was not restructured.

The group advised Buhari to jettison the idea of conducting the 2023 general elections before returning the country to true federalism by way of restructuring.

Adebanjo said: “I urged President Muhammadu Buhari to bury the idea of holding election before returning to federalism by restructuring the country now.

“There must be a country before elections are held, it would be patriotic of him to heed this advice. If Buhari is sincere about keeping the country together, he must restructure the country now, this is the only answer to halt the disintegration of the country. To save Nigeria, restructure the country now.”

Adebanjo also said that the consistent advocacy for the restructuring of the country to federalism is based on the founding philosophy of Afenifere.

He said it is mischievous for Buhari’s government to accuse advocates of restructuring as secessionist and separatists.

Adebanjo appreciated the contributions of other groups such as PANDEF, The Northern Elders Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum and Middle Belt Forum for joining in the restructuring crusade for a greater and better Nigeria.

“It is the system that our founding fathers, The Saudarna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmad Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe agreed to before the British government granted us independence in 1960 after the collapse of Macpherson constitution in 1953.

“The clamour for the return of the country to federalism is borne out of the obnoxious provision in the constitution which has made economic and political progress impossible and this has been the main cause of instability in the country.

“Our resolve for the restructure of the country back to federalism is unshakaable. We assert we are no secessionist. It is those who oppose restructuring that are enemies of a united Nigeria.

“That all opponents of restructuring give impetus to secessionists. We do not believe in the National Assembly which is a product of this fraudulent constitution to amend the constitution, it is immoral and illogical for a product of fraud to amend the fraud.

“Six years ago, I warned the nation of the danger of voting for Buhari, I accused him of being a feudalist by birth, a dictator by training and a religious fanatic. I accused him of being a tribalist who has no respect for the rule of law.

“We were bombarded with the propaganda that he will ruthlessly fight corruption which they said was the bane of Jonathan administration. They even told us that as a military man, he would wipe out Boko Haram in six months. But after six years in office, we now know better.

“Buhari has failed in his promises to the electorate. Our economy is in tatters, corruption is growing in arithmetical proportion.

“Our security has collapsed to the extent that Buhari’s government has become so helpless that it now negotiates with Bandits who are so powerful that they dictate the terms of the negotiation. Kidnapping, murder, rape and various acts of criminality pervade the length and breadth of the country unabated.”

