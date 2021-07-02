Resolve outstanding fallouts within ten days, Lagos APC tells Reconciliation committees

The Lagos state chapter of APC has charged members of its newly inaugurated peace and reconciliation committee to resolve all outstanding fallouts of its primaries for the forthcoming local government elections with recommendations to be submitted July 12.

Giving the charge in his address at the inauguration ceremony held on Friday at the party secretariat for members of the committees, state caretaker chairman, Hon Tunde Balogun expressed delight at the quality of the membership of the two committees, noting that both committees are peopled with men and women of mien, patience and wide range of experience in party administration and government.

He admonished them to painstakingly examined the various emerging issues with a view to making workable recommendations to engender lasting peace and cohesion towards the forthcoming elections.

He said, “The committees which are to be inaugurated today is to address the challenges arising from the primaries we had. The committees are made up of men and women who have been carefully selected. We have chosen those with cool mien, experience and wisdom. We have chosen people who in the face of anger and confusion will maintain calmness for the sake of the party so that we can continue to move on as a party. The terms of reference of the committee, among others, include the identification of the causes of dissension, chaos and acrimony in the aftermath of the local government primary elections.

The committee is to session with aggrieved aspirants, members and leaders in their areas of jurisdiction in order to appeal, appease and advise them.

To consider areas of conflict from all interested parties in order to find amicable and workable solutions and make informed recommendations to the party.

To ensure lasting peace to guarantee cohesion towards a seamless campaign and victory at the coming polls.

The committee which is split into four for ease of operations and to meet the deadline for the submission of its reports has for Lagos West Senatorial District 1, a former deputy governor of the state, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye as chairman. The state deputy chairman, Chief Sunny Ajose is to serve as the deputy chairman. Other members are Mr. Lekan Ogunbanwo, Mr. Sunny Adeeko, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Hon. Wale Raji, Mr. Tunde Isiaq and Mr. Bayo Erikitola. The committee is to sit at Ikeja local government.

Lagos West Senatorial District 2 has Senator Anthony Adefuye as chairman and Asipa Kaoli Olusanya as his deputy. Members are Mr Kolade Alabi, Hon. Jimi Benson, Mr Orekoya, Hon. Wole Diya and Chief Wale Mogaji. The committee is to sit at Ojo local government.

Lagos East Senatorial District has Prince Tajudeen Olusi as chairman and Hon. Hakeem Bamgbala as the deputy. The members are Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, Chief Abayomi Daramola, Ms Omolara Vaughan, Mr Jude Adams, Hon. Ademola Shabi and Hon. Wale Oshun. They are to sit at Bariga Local Government.

The Lagos Central Senatorial District has Prince Rabiu Oluwa as chairman and Chief Ologunde as deputy. The members are Hon. Kamal Bayewu, Hon. Moshood Salvador, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, Hon. Hodewu Suru Avoseh, Mr. Dotun Adegbola and Sunday Kappo . The committee will sit at the city hall. All Lagos State APC Caretaker Committee members are automatic members of the committee in their respective jurisdictions.

Also, it is important for the committees to invite all party chairmen in the host local government area to the sitting because they have adequate information at their disposal which will help the committees. The committees are to report back to the party on the 12th of July.”

Speaking on behalf of other members of the committees, former deputy Governor of the state, HE Abiodun Ogunleye said, “I want to thank the party for the opportunity given to us to serve. On behalf of other members, I say we accept the job that we have been given. I must say we have a lot of responsibilities to assume from the task as handed down in the terms of reference. The job is not as easy as it seems but I pray to God to see us through.”

