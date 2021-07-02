Schneider Electric, Bantog to co-exhibit Nigerian-made, smart switchgear panels, others to oil sector

Leaders of digital transformation, energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, has entered a partnership with Bantog Engineering to exhibit its newly launched locally manufactured IEC-Standard Switchgears and other electrical solutions at the Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition slated for July 2021 in Abuja.

The Head of Building Business Unit, Schneider Electric, Mr Mojola Ola, who disclosed this in a press release noted that the partnership with Bantog has lasted more than four years. He also stated that the collaboration between Schneider Electric and Bantog for a joint exhibition at NOG was targeted at showcasing locally manufactured, smart and innovative electrical solutions with features that can be easily integrated into installations and platforms of oil and gas companies using the cloud.

In recent times, Nigerian companies have shown an improvement in capacity to design, assemble and completely manufacture essential components being used in various industries, the oil and gas inclusive. Not resting on its oars, the umpire body for Nigerian Content development, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB has set a 10-year target of achieving 70 per cent local content.

Policies and enablers are being put in place to encourage and see Nigerian companies manufacture products locally, and that such manufacturers are patronized – consistent with several Executive Orders by the Presidency.

Among the locally manufactured products to be showcased at the apex oil and gas conference is the Prisma Smart Panel which has a capacity of up to 4000 amps and 415 volts and the ability to synchronize with other equipment as it connects to the cloud. The smart panel contributes to optimum safety of persons as well as to high reliability and continuity of service of the electrical installation.

Prima Smart Panel conforms with IEC 61439-1 & 2 standards. The device can be used for all types of low voltage electrical switchboards and it integrates seamlessly with other smart devices, including Schneider Electric offerings with electrical, mechanical and communication features.

According to Mr Ola, “Schneider Electric, in fulfilling its commitment towards growing indigenous companies and enshrining local content policies in Nigeria, partnered with Bantog Engineering, which is certified as a Prisma Partner Panel Builder for Schneider Electric to build panels with up to 600A and tested to 1000V insulation level at 415V rated voltage.

“These equipment which are manufactured to Schneider Electric’s rhapsody playbook processes also have the technical expertise of well-trained engineers to provide technical services. Gone are those days when entire panels are imported. Whenever there was a fault, expatriates would be flown in and downtime was a regular occurrence.

“Today, our well-trained engineers and system integrators are up to the task. That reduces the pressure on the nation’s hard-earned foreign reserves.”

Reacting to this, the CEO of Bantog Engineering Services Ltd, Mr Olusegun Adebanjo commended Schneider Electric for its unwavering support to indigenous companies and by extension the growth of the Nigerian power sector through similar partnerships.

He stated that Prima Smart Panel was built with the intent to solve power challenges peculiar to the oil and gas industry.

“Schneider Electric and Bantog Engineering have applied Shell standards in the manufacture of its low-voltage switch gears and they are built to serve the oil industry. They also have features which help them function as prompt and smart circuit breakers,” Adebanjo stated.

Bantog Engineering is known for its expertise in power and control engineering. The company builds various low and medium voltage panels that meet international standards with offerings of electrical and engineering services across West African countries, such as Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.

