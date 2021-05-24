Residents block Abuja-Kaduna highway over insecurity

Thousands of residents of the Gauraka community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State have blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway to protest the incessant insecurity in the community.

The protesters burnt tyres and blocked the main highway halting commuters movement on the highway, on Monday morning.

The protesters demanded that the state and Federal Government should boost security in the area and the highway over the incessant attacks.

According to them the kidnappers stormed the area, on Saturday and Sunday kidnapping at least 15 persons from the community and killing three others.

According to residents, there have been speculations about Boko Haram terrorists infiltrating the Gauraka community after Governor Abubakar Bello announced that terrorists have hoisted their flags in some communities in Niger State in April.

They also said they have lost sleep due to the activities of kidnappers who have continued to terrorise the community.

They explained that more than 30 people have been abducted from January to date.

Recall, Niger State has come under serious banditry attacks in recent times which have left hundreds of people killed.

