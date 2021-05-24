FG to invest 70 per cent ministry’s budget to complete East-West road

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Babayo Ardo, has reaffirmed the Ministry’s position to channel 70 per cent of its 2021 budget to the completion of the East-West project.

Dr Ardo disclosed this at the inspection of the East-West road at Section IV (Eket Bypass Dual Carriage Way and Onne/Eket-Oron road) in Akwa Ibom State.

He said the government is working round the clock to ensure the completion of the East-West road, emphasizing that about 70 per cent of the Ministry’s budget of 2021 will be channelled to the project for the benefit of the Niger Delta region.

“I am highly satisfied for what I have seen, the contractors are all on-site working assiduously in line with President Muhammadu Buhari directive to complete and commission this priority project before the first quarter of 2022.”

“For the past two days the Hon Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Sen Omotayo Alasoadura and I, have been on the East-West road for inspection, that Section (I) which covers Warri in Delta State to Kaima in Bayelsa has already been completed last year,” he added.

In his remarks, the representative of the Ministry, Engineer Okoro Iheomamere said that phase 1 of the Eket bridge is already completed, work is in progress at Bridge 5 and Construction work at the stage of earthworks to stabilise the swampy terrain is ongoing at Eket bypass.

According to him, section (IV) of the East-West Road project is about 95.7 per cent complete revealing that few works are remaining at the Deck-on-pile Section of the Eket bridge.

Responding to the Permanent Secretary’s comments at the Eket and Oron axis of the East-West Road, the Project Manager/Coordinator, Gitto Construction Company Nigeria Ltd, Chief Ghanem H. Rasbieh explained that the mobilization of the basic equipment to the sites have hastened the pace of work adding that most of the sites would be completed soon and ready for commissioning.

He stated that the Eket by-pass, when completed would lead straight to Calabar from the various Niger Delta States as commuters will enjoy seamless movement on that route without experiencing traffics, noting that the company engages the community and the youths to ensure a peaceful atmosphere that enables them to work effectively, while compensation is about 99 per cent done.

