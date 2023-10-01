Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has revealed that the Parliament is working on a number of bills to effectively promote Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

He also said that Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already witnessed a series of transformative reforms aimed at repositioning the nation on the path to sustained economic growth.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu made the disclosure at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Abia Innovation Industrial Park in Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area of the State on Saturday where he joined Governor Alex Otti to perform the ritual.

Initiated by the Abia State Government under the leadership of Otti, the project is expected to foster economic growth, create jobs, and position Abia State as a hub for innovation and industrialization when completed.

He said: “The 10th National Assembly, under the dynamic leadership of the Speaker and myself as Deputy Speaker, has been working tirelessly to complement these reforms with legislative actions that support economic growth and development. We understand that a conducive legislative framework is critical to the success of initiatives such as the Abia Innovation Industrial Park.

“Our legislative agenda is centered around creating an environment that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

“We are actively working on bills and policies aimed at promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enhancing ease of doing business, and attracting both local and foreign investments.

“It is not just the Abia State Government that is at work here. We are fortunate to find ourselves in an era of remarkable leadership at the federal level. Under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency, Nigeria has witnessed a series of transformative reforms aimed at repositioning our nation on the path to sustained economic growth.”

Kalu further said that the industrialization of Abia State is not only a dream but also a well-thought-out strategy, stressing that it aligns perfectly with the broader national goals of achieving self-sufficiency and economic prosperity.

“This groundbreaking ceremony not only marks the beginning of a new industrial park but also symbolises our unwavering commitment to honoring the giants of our past while forging ahead into a brighter future.

“This is the beginning of a new era. An era where innovation, industry, and opportunity will flourish. An era where the dreams and aspirations of our youth and entrepreneurs will find a home, and where Abia State will shine as a beacon of progress in our great nation,” Kalu said.

