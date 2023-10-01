Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has called on Nigerian leaders to aspire to advance the country’s progress and reflect on the purpose behind the vision of the country’s founding fathers, who fought for its independence.

The Governor made this call in his message to the people of Osun State and Nigeria to commemorate the 2023 Independence Day celebration.

According to him, “leaders must be committed to the progress of our society, and the followers must be responsible to hold the leaders accountable. We must all play our roles for the sake of prosperity.”

“As the governor of the people, I have enshrined the culture of transparency and accountability in the governance of the affairs of Osun State.

I have assembled a strong team of professionals from different fields. In fulfilment of my open governance agenda, I will be hosting the first edition of IPADE IMOLE in the coming days.”

He further prayed for the continuous peace and prosperity of the country and acknowledged the unfavourable prevailing economic and security situation across the country.

Adeleke urged all political, religious, traditional, and business leaders to unite purposefully to find lasting solutions in line with the vision of the past heroes who fought hard for national independence.

“We are currently in a difficult situation; the precarious economic situation is affecting everyone. This is our reality, and we must face it.

As leaders, we must collaborate to find lasting solutions, irrespective of our cultural, religious, political, and social affiliations.

We must also seek divine intervention from God. I believe in prayer, so I will always urge us to continue to pray.”

“On my part, as the leader of the government of Osun State, I am determined to repay the faith reposed in me by the people of Osun with their votes.

By voting overwhelmingly for me, Osun people sought a more responsive and accountable leader, one who sees the office as a privilege.”

“In the spirit of celebrating Independence Day, I urge the people of Osun State to continue to pray for the success of our administration while we remain steadfast in our development agenda, which is pro-people and pro-good governance,” the statement concluded.

