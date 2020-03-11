Reps to probe influx of fake, sub-standard and counterfeit products into Nigeria

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the influx of fake, sub-standard and counterfeits products including pharmaceutical drugs into Nigeria.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chike John Okafor, who frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of various regulatory agencies toward the discharge of their statutory functions.

In his lead debate, Hon. Okafor noted that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria is vested with the powers to confiscate sub-standard or counterfeit products and also has supervisory and prosecutorial powers against importers, manufacturers and producers of counterfeit products.

“The House also notes that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria is yet to live up to its mandate to ensure the standards and quality of products imported into Nigerian or manufactured locally creating value for money for the products.

“The House is worried that the domestic market is awash with all kinds and categories of fake products including electrical, electronics, household appliances and equipment, building materials, automobile parts and the government of Nigeria appears overwhelmed by the enormity of the menace.

“The House is also worried that sub-standard products manufactured or imported into Nigeria endanger lives and create a disincentive to investments and local production, thereby negating the whole essence of protecting Nigeria industries and have negatively affected the economy as foreign investors and Nigerian entrepreneurs who create jobs and contribute significantly to the economy are closing down because of their inability to compete with fake and sub-standard products being dumped in Nigeria.

“The House is cognisant that the reoccurring tragedy of collapsed buildings has mostly been linked to the usage of substandard building materials imported or manufactured in Nigeria and also that most vehicular accidents have been attributed to faulty sub-standard or expired mechanical parts and tires.

“The House is also cognisant that goods and other products produced or imported into Nigeria should be of a standard that guarantees quality, save lives, encourages local industries and foreign investments in Nigeria and provides value for money,” he explained.

To this end, the House mandated the Committees on Commerce, Industry, Information, National Orientation and Ethics and Values to invite the Hon. Minister Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Director General /Chief Executive of Standard Organization of Nigeria, Director General Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to brief the Committees the measures taken so far to proffer lasting solution to the spread of fake and counterfeit goods in Nigeria and report back in next four weeks for further legislative action.