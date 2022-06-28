Reps task Medical, Dentist Regulatory Council on registration of returnee Ukrainian students

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, called on authorities of the Medical and Dentistry Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to allow returnee medical students in the 6th and final year of their programmes in Ukraine, that have completed their final exams to register for the MDCN in Nigeria and allow them to prove themselves, in the interim.

The lawmakers also urged the Council to allow students in the 5th year of their medical programmes in Ukraine to be absorbed into Medical Schools in Nigerian Universities to complete their 6th year.

In the bid to holistically alleviate the sufferings of the concerned citizens, the lawmakers urged Federal Government through relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to discuss with Ukrainian authorities for Universities to release the Transcripts of years completed from year 1 to Year 6 (as applicable) for Nigerian Students willing to Transfer to Medical Schools in Nigeria or other nations.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on ‘Matter of urgent national importance on the ‘Need to safeguard the academic Pursuit of Nigerian Youths in Ukrainian Medical Universities’, sponsored by Hon Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP-Kogi), who solicited for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon Yusuf observed with serious concerns and outright consternation the plight of Nigerian youths studying Medicine, Dentistry and similar courses in different Universities in Ukraine, whose academic pursuits have been thrown into uncertainty, confusion and threats by the Medical and Dentistry Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

“The House also notes that the Medical and Dentistry Council of Nigeria (the body which regulates the medical profession in Nigeria), through a statement on its Twitter handle declared that Medical and Dentistry degree certificates obtained from Ukrainian Universities from 2020 by Nigerians will not be honoured by the Council UNTIL when normal academic activities resume.

“The House further notes that the MDCN in the same statement resolves not to recognize any online medical training (no matter how short) by Nigerian youths in Ukraine and any part of the world.





“The House is aware that from information, some of these students have completed or still on the mandatory clinic attachment which commenced in April 2022.

“The House is also aware that contrary to the impression the MDCN is creating, vast majority of these students; either in years 3 to 6, only did online study/training for few months in 2020 due to COVID19 which happened all over the world, and in the past three months as a result of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

“The House observes that there are thousands of Nigerian Youths studying Medicine and related courses in Ukrainian Universities, who by the MDCN regulation would not only be affected but their academic pursuits may be thrown into serious jeopardy.

“The House also observes that the bulk of these medical students having spent between four to six years in the pursuit of their respective academic and professional ambitions, going by the MDCN regulation, are in serious risk of not only losing these years of rigorous training but huge financial loses to their parents.

“The House is disturbed that by this policy, the MDCN intends to truncate the academic dreams and professional ambitions of thousands of Nigeria Medical Students in Ukraine as a result of ongoing development that are not caused by them.

“The House is also disturbed that at a time when there are a very obvious and glaring dearth of medical personnel in Nigeria’s primary and secondary health institutions – which may grow worse – the MDCN rolled out an insidious policy that may have debilitating consequences on the nation’s health sector.

“The House is concerned that the MDCN did not explore other pragmatic and mutually benefitting strategies done by some other countries – that will enable Nigerian Medical Students to continue with their academic programmes without delay, distortion and loss of time.

“The House is worried that if the MDCN policy is allowed to take effect, the overall consequences on Nigeria’s educational development, image amongst the comity of nations and more would be staggering,” Hon. Yusuf noted.

To this end, the House mandated its joint committees on Education Tertiary, Health Institutions and Foreign Affairs to engage with the leadership of the Medical and Dentistry Council of Nigeria, concerned Ukrainian Students’ Parents Forum Nigeria and other relevant MDAs to find lasting solutions to the challenge.

