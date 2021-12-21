The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to decentralise the continuous voter’s registration across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Olusegun Dokun.

He noted that “it is the primary responsibility of INEC to register every citizen of Nigeria that is 18 years and above whenever the needs arise.

“The House further notes that in recent time INEC is technically mandating Nigerians to appear in their office for them to get registered.

“The House is disturbed that in the wake of various social economic challenges and the obvious increase in the rate of Covid spread in the Country, encouraging Citizens to be gathering in only one centre put Nigerians in serious risk of contracting the virus.

“The House is further disturbed that the action has resulted in discouraging prospective voters whose wherewithal to access their office is of limited size,” he noted.

In the bid to ensure that Nigerians are not disenfranchised from exercising their voting rights, the House mandated INEC to take registration closer to the people.

To this end, the House mandated the House Committee on Electoral Matters chaired by Hon. Aisha Dukku to ensure compliance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Reps task INEC on decentralisation of continuous voter’s registration

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Reps task INEC on decentralisation of continuous voter’s registration