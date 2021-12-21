Reps task INEC on decentralisation of continuous voter’s registration

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to decentralise the continuous voter’s registration across the country.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Olusegun Dokun.

He noted that “it is the primary responsibility of INEC to register every citizen of Nigeria that is 18 years and above whenever the needs arise.

“The House further notes that in recent time INEC is technically mandating Nigerians to appear in their office for them to get registered.

“The House is disturbed that in the wake of various social economic challenges and the obvious increase in the rate of Covid spread in the Country, encouraging Citizens to be gathering in only one centre put Nigerians in serious risk of contracting the virus.

“The House is further disturbed that the action has resulted in discouraging prospective voters whose wherewithal to access their office is of limited size,” he noted.

In the bid to ensure that Nigerians are not disenfranchised from exercising their voting rights, the House mandated INEC to take registration closer to the people.

To this end, the House mandated the House Committee on Electoral Matters chaired by Hon. Aisha Dukku to ensure compliance.

