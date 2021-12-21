Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo stool: Ijebu North LG inaugurates 11 warrant chiefs

Eleven warrant chiefs have been inaugurated by the Ijebu North Local Government based on the advice given by the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to commence the process putting in place new Orimolusi Ijebu-Igbo.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that the stool became vacant after the passage of Oba Sani Adetayo in 1994.

The members of the committee are Prof. Ademola Adedeji, Prof. Yinka Balogun, Prof. Kola Balogun, Prof. Layi Ogunkoya, Chief Ademola Okusanya, Chief P. O. Omotara, Prof. Bisi Ogunfowora, Mr. Olusegun Olusanya, Prof. B. Obigbesan, Prof. Ayo Ogunye and Mr. Fatai Bolujo.

The committee unanimously picked Prof. Ademola Adedeji as the Chairman and Mr. Fatayo Bolujo as the Secretary.

The committee is expected to submit its report within 14 days of inauguration.

