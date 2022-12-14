Reps step down Same-Sex Marriage, Diaspora Intervention Trust Fund bills

The House of Representatives on Wednesday stepped down the consideration of the bill seeking to amend the Same-Sex Marriage Act with a view to prohibit Cross Dressing and other related matters.

In the same vein, the lawmakers resolved to step down the consideration of a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Diaspora Intervention Trust Fund and related matters.

The two bills were sponsored by Hon. Musa Umar and Hon. Bamidele Salam, respectively.

Speaking on the intendment of the bill for an Act to amend Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2013, Hon. Umar stated though Nigeria is a diverse country in terms of religion and ethnicity, same-sex marriage and cross-dressing are alien to our different religions and ethnicity.

In a swift reaction to his submission, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase observed that some cultures in Nigeria, especially in the South-South region have men that tie wrappers as cultural dressing and the effects of the Bill could be detrimental to their tradition.

Guided by the Deputy Speaker’s submission, Hon. Lawal applied that the bill should be stepped down for further legislative consultations.

On the other hand, the House resolved to step down the consideration of the debate on the bill seeking to establish Nigerian Diaspora Intervention Trust Fund sponsored by Hon. Salam.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Salam explained that the proposed legislation seeks to establish a legal framework to protect the investments of Nigerians in the diaspora in the country, which he said is necessary considering the huge volume of inflow every year.

He stated that it seeks to give parliamentary and technical support to Nigerians in the diaspora investing in the Nigerian economy. This is to prevent falling into the hands of fraudsters or protect them with enforceable laws when they do.

Hon. Salam stated that the Bill will also give required guidance on how to channel funds to proper investments or charitable work.

While expressing support for the proposed bill, Hon. Gboluga Dele underscored the need to protect funds from Nigerians in the diaspora.

He however questioned the setting up of a Trust Fund in the place of strong formidable laws and institutions that will make fraudulent activities of those seeking to defraud Nigerians in the diaspora less likely to happen, and when they happen; ensure the perpetrators do not get away with it unpunished.

On her part, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu reminded members that Nigerians in the diaspora who invest mostly do this based on private decisions and hence she cannot see how a public Trust Fund will be able to determine the flow of private funds from private decisions.

Speaking against the proposed bill, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai who argued that there is no clarity on how the Bill seeks to cure the defects in the implementation of the relevant laws it claims it seeks to cure, noted that the bill does not provide compendium for guidance.

He reiterated the need for strong laws and institutions to achieve this and not a trust fund.

In response to various observations made by the lawmakers, Hon. Salam maintained that the Intervention Trust Fund is for the Nigerians in the diaspora to channel funds to uplift worthy causes in Nigeria.

He gave an example of how some Nigerians in the diaspora came together to channel funds to uplift a portion of the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital.

Hon. Salam stated that it is for like-minded individuals to channel funds to worthy causes in Nigeria.

In agreeing with the position of Hon. Salam, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu stated that such Intervention Trust Funds are platforms for channelling contributions for worthy causes both from local and foreign sources.

In reaction to the mood of the House, Hon. Salam however called for the stepping down of the second reading of the Bill to allow for further consultations.