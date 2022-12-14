Three suspected ritualists rape tricycle operator in Anambra

A tricycle operator, whose name could not be immediately ascertained has been raped by three men suspected to have engaged in the act for ritual purposes in Anambra State.

Sources said the young men suspected to be involved in modern rituals, also known as Yahoo plus negotiated the services of the tricyclist, who took them to their house in Okpuno, a suburban town in Awka, where they lured him into their house and took turns to rape him.

The incident happened on Monday and has also been confirmed by the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga said one of the suspects has been arrested, while his allies have taken to their heels.

Ikenga who confirmed the incident said the state police commissioner has ordered the transfer of the matter from Central Police Station (CPS), where it was formally lodged to the state Criminal Investigation Department.

Ikenga said: “The commissioner of police has ordered the transfer of case to state CID for discretion investigations.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspect hired the victim who is a tricycle rider and lured him into a room before having carnal knowledge of him.





“Meanwhile, the result from the doctor’s report showed that there was penetration into his anus, but the arrested suspect has denied it.

“Further details shall be communicated as investigations are still ongoing.”