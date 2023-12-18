Barring last minute changes, the House of Representatives will on Tuesday resume plenary activities after two weeks of adjournment for the consideration of the 2024 budget proposal laid before the joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

One of the bills listed for Tuesday plenary include: consideration of a Bill for an Act to establish Nigerian Marine Corps to Promote Maritime Security slated for Second Reading.

Some of the motions scheduled for debate are: Motion on the ‘need to investigate gaps and loss of opportunities in the Maritime Sector’, sponsored by the Majority Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonovbere; Motion which seeks to ‘call to implement recommendations of the Police Service Commission’, sponsored by Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda as well as a motion on ‘Proper Handing Over between Outgoing and Incoming Foreign Ambassadors’, sponsored by Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi.

The House is also expected to consider the motion on the ‘Need for valuation of public assets in Nigeria and ensure accountability in the management of Government Assets, sponsored by Hon. Esosa Iyawe.

In the same vein, the lawmakers are to consider the motion on the ‘Need to investigate funds disbursed for the Alternative School Programme, Better Education Service Delivery for All, At Risk Children Programme and Interventions Programme for Out of School Children from 2016 to date’, sponsored by Hon. Tijjani Ismail Kayode.

Similarly, the House is expected to consider the motion on the ‘Need to Construct Coastal Road to connect Communities in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency’, sponsored by Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.