“The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has cautioned existing and returning members to avoid any actions that could polarize the party, as it is committed to continuing its reconciliation efforts. This warning, conveyed through the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olawale Sadare, follows the return of some former party members, notably the Accord gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, last Friday.

It should be noted that Adelabu returned to the party, stating that the move was not primarily motivated by a 2027 governorship ambition or a plan to take over the party. During the event, Adelabu mentioned that they had previously left the party due to principles and a lack of internal democracy.

Other returning members included two former deputy chairmen of Oyo APC, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi and Chief Olalekan Adeyemo, Chief Kunle Sanda, Chief Goke Oyetunji, Mr. Kolapo Kola-Daisi, Mr. Kunle Jenrade, Mr. Akinjide Akinola, among others.

In the statement issued on Wednesday, Sadare, the Oyo APC spokesperson, urged all other former party members who are hesitating to return to make up their minds and join the party. He assured that the APC is steadfast in its resolve to reconcile all its members.

“We do not want any of our people to remain outside the fence now that the storm is over. So, we are appealing to the concerned individuals who stayed away from the last Friday event to return home without further delay.

Meanwhile, it is important for the returning members to shun any divisive tendencies, particularly regarding parallel meetings and engagement in conflicts over executive committee positions at all levels. All parties have agreed that modalities will be worked out to address some grey areas that might affect total integration and harmonious coexistence. The status quo should be maintained across the 351 Wards and 33 LGAs until further notice from the appropriate quarters.

All new or returning members need to report at their respective Ward meetings and make open announcements, and none should be discriminated against on account of events that happened in the past.”