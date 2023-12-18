The Onitsha South Motherless Babies Home Umuna, Onitsha North Community Children’s Home Motherless Babies/Orphanage Home and Missionaries of Charity, Gift of Mercy Community Children Home Onitsha, have extolled the wife of the State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo for her continuous support for the less privileged citizens especially, the pregnant women and children in the state..

The homes ascertained that the first lady’s several human intervention programmes, mainly in the health sector, since the inception of the present administration have brought 85 per cent sanity, safety and happiness among residents in the state.

They separately made the statement while playing host to the governor’s wife, accompanied by the deputy woman leader of APGA in Anambra State, Mrs Chinwe Umerie, the governor’s daughter, Ms Adaora Soludo and the media, who paid them a Christmas visit at their respective Orphanage homes over the weekend.

At the Onitsha North Community Children’s Home Motherless Babies/Orphanage Home, Mrs Rita Anekwe, who is the Education and Social Development Officer of Onitsha North Local Government Area and a manager in the Orphanage Home, while welcoming Mrs Soludo and her entourage on behalf of others Orphanage centres in the commercial city, thanked them for visiting the Homes, noting that such visit has never happened since she was employed 32-years ago. She assured the governor’s wife of more cooperation in her intervention programmes. She expressed satisfaction with her husband’s performances in the state as well as their collaboration and continued support of his administration.

Mr Anekwe called on other state governor’s wives nationwide to emulate the humanitarian gesture of Mrs Soludo for a better Nigeria.