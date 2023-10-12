Niger Police Command has arrested one Ahmed Abubakar Aliyu over allegation of stealing two female horses from the stables of their owners where about five horses were being kept on a farm at Chekungi village via Bida local government area of the State.

The incident, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, happened on October 3, 2023, at about 9:10 pm.

This was following a strong complaint of a case of missing horses by a complainant (names withheld) who reported the case at A, Division, Bida on 04/10/ 2023 at about 14:30 hours and strongly suspected the suspect who was in the farm and had been visiting the farm for horse grooming and racing.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a press bulletin issued and made available to the the newsmen on Thursday in Minna.

The statement added that the suspect was immediately arrested by Police Operatives attached to A Division, Bida from the farm highlighting that during interrogation, he ( Ahmed Abubakar Aliyu) allegedly confessed to the crime, stressing that he moved the two houses to a nearby bush from the farm where he later hired a vehicle from the park to move the horses to Kaduna at a cost of N100,000.00 (one hundred thousand naira).

Police Image Maker, Niger State Police Command DSP, Wasiu Abiodun noted that “Based on the confession, the driver of the vehicle was contacted and he dropped the horses at Mararaban-Jos, Kaduna, while another vehicle was arranged to convey the horses back to Bida”.

He, however, assured that “the suspect is in custody, while the case is under investigation and he will be arraigned in court for prosecution immediately after the investigation is concluded”.

