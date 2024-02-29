On Thursday, the House of Representatives reaffirmed the readiness of the 10th House of Representatives to ensure a formidable working bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Switzerland.

Ambaiowei Rodney Ebikebina, the Chairman of the Nigeria-Switzerland Friendship Group in the House, spoke during a visit by the Deputy Head of Mission Counsellor, Mr. Lukas Schifferle, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Ebikebina, representing the Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for his wisdom in creating various committees in the House to ensure effective and efficient deliverables to Nigerians across all constituencies.

The lawmaker further informed that the major reason for the formation of committees includes ensuring an effective friendship as well as a formidable working cordial relationship between the Parliament and the Swiss Parliament.

He maintained that Nigeria and Switzerland have been friends for quite decades, adding that the two countries are also involved in a strong, mutual business relationship.

According to him: “As Swiss citizens, you know they have a lot of business activities here in Nigeria, even in Lagos.”

Hon. Ebikebina further added that the House, under the leadership of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, is also looking at the possibility of legislative support between the two countries to ensure a mutual friendly disposition.

He applauded the move by Swiss businessmen and partners into Nigeria, promising to effect legislative assistance through legislation.

According to him, “We have a system that will assist Swiss businessmen and women in this country.”

Another thing is to see how we create that kind of bilateral relations through the parliament, the ideas that we need to get from Switzerland, as well as having economic groups here in our country.

While speaking, Deputy Head of Mission Counsellor Lukas Schifferle underscored the need for a robust relationship between Switzerland and Nigeria with a focus on diplomacy, trade, and development.

Assuring that Switzerland would remain a reliable partner in Nigeria’s quest for socio-economic advancement, he pledged Switzerland’s commitment towards supporting Nigeria in various developmental areas, including humanitarian aid, healthcare, and education.

Schifferle explained that the resolve by Swiss companies to invest in Nigeria’s diverse sectors spoke volumes of his home country’s commitment to the growth of the country.

He emphasized the mutual benefits of such partnerships, contributing to job creation, technology transfer, and economic growth in both countries.

Schifferle expressed Switzerland’s interest in expanding cultural exchanges and promoting people, -to-people connections between the two nations.

He stressed the importance of fostering understanding and collaboration at both societal and governmental levels, just as he reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to supporting the country’s efforts in addressing security concerns, promoting good governance, and combating corruption.

“With this meeting, I come to realize that we have a lot of opportunities that are lacking behind,” the Envoy stressed.