The Kwara State Police Command has identified kidnapping for ransom as a prevalent crime in different parts of the state.

Parading a harvest of 28 criminals, comprising suspected kidnap gangs, armed robbers, and cult members at the police headquarters in Ilorin on Thursday evening, the state Police Commissioner, Victor Olaiya, described the development as worrisome.

The police boss, who mentioned that a total of 78 kidnap suspects were arrested between October 2023 and the present date and are already in different Correctional facilities in the state with pending cases, added that over 18 suspects were paraded on Thursday among the 28 criminal suspects.

“We’re worried, and that’s why we have been taking steps to ensure we keep them there. Some of the kingpins even have a larger-than-life attitude, believing that nothing can happen to them, and that they’ll be released when arrested. People are afraid. However, those arrested have never come back. People are jubilating with their arrest in places such as Oke Ode axis, etc,” he said.

The Kwara police commissioner, who mentioned that technical issues in the prosecution of criminal suspects are some of the challenges that make convictions slow and difficult, added that victims of violent crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping do not always come to court to give evidence.

“Some cases may take two or more years to be wrapped up, and the victims who want to give evidence in court may become afraid of being harmed when he/she sees suspects or members of the gang in court.”

The police boss expressed that he understood the concern of members of the public, adding that the command was working collaboratively with the judiciary to achieve speedy convictions of criminals.

Olaiya, however, stated that the crime rate is dwindling in the state, assuring members of the general public that the police command is ready to serve to the best of its ability.

He also warned criminal elements to leave the state, emphasizing that the command is determined to make the state safe for law-abiding citizens and unsuitable for criminal elements.