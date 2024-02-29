Elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark has praised the intervention of former head of state General Yakubu Gowon, leading to the lifting of sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea for changing their governments through unconstitutional means.

In an open letter addressed to the former head of state on Thursday, the federal commissioner of information under the Gowon military administration applauded him for displaying a high sense of responsibility on the matter.

Recall that Gowon had launched an open campaign to get the regional bloc to lift the sanctions through an open letter to the leaders, as well as meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Clark said Gowon’s role was not surprising given his efforts leading to the formation of ECOWAS.

The letter reads: “My dear Boss, I salute your courage in speaking out on ECOWAS sanctions.

“I join most other patriotic Nigerians in commending you for the courage in recently calling on ECOWAS Heads of States to lift sanctions on some of its erring members.

“This is certainly a display of a high sense of responsibility, which can only come from a revered elder statesman such as you.

“I am not surprised, knowing the personal efforts that you put in towards the formation of the body on 28th May 1975. With great efforts and charisma, you personally engaged all the regional leaders and brought everyone under one roof.

“Against language barriers and political prejudices against one another, especially as quite a handful were military officers, you faithfully led in uniting all into one community.

“I recall with pride the privilege you afforded me, traveling in Nigerian military aircraft to various countries, including Senegal, Gambia, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania, as your Commissioner of Information (Minister) and Special Envoy to canvass your colleagues to attend the Summit held in Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Each President or Head of State who attended the Summit at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, was assigned the Federal Commissioner (Minister) to look after them. Brig. Gen. Murtala Mohammed, who was the Federal Commissioner for Communication, was assigned to the radical Head of State, Guinea Bissau’s President, Amicar Cabral. I was assigned to President Dawda Jawara of Gambia, and the Summit was very successful.

“And I also congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and ECOWAS leaders who have heeded your counsel, as most of the sanctions have been removed following the Summit, which was held on Saturday, 24th February 2024.

ALSO READ: ECOWAS: African workers hail lifting of sanctions on Niger, others

“I do hope that your intervention will now make it possible to arrive at an amicable resolution within the body, and the three countries will now rescind their earlier decisions to leave.

“Please be assured of my unflinching loyalty and friendship.”