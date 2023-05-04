The House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed concern over the dilapidated state of airports across the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji and other lawmakers expressed the concern during an investigative hearing with the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu.

Hon. Nnolim said: “We are concerned about our airports. Over a long period of time we realized the escalators and lifts are not functioning. The air-conditioning system sometimes have leakages and the scanners have problems too.

“This is where we are here to find out why our airports are not functioning. If it is other countries they may decide to close down the terminal buildings because of the condition.

“Also, people with disabilities are also complaining because they cannot even use the facilities. It is a problem.”

The lawmakers also queried FAAN management over the demolition of houses said to be on airport land in Lagos State.

“Part of our concern is the demolition going on in Lagos. You know we speak for the people so whatever concerns people affects us.

“That is why we decided to call you to find out what is going on in Lagos. We are not against any exercise but we really want to know what is going on there.”

While responding, FAAN Managing Director, Captain Yadudu explained that the problem was being addressed.

He said: “I believe it mostly revolves around Abuja airport. It is something we have seen and spent the past months trying to fix it. But the lifts and escalators came with the airport and have been here for almost 40 years. So they should have been replaced over time.

“Experts recommend the escalators and lifts be replaced. We started the process of replacing and it took us a lot of time because it is government due process and funding. Now there is a contract out to replace all the lifts, escalators in Abuja airport. It is a legacy problem.”





On the demolition, he said they had frequently engaged with residents of the communities located on the airport land about the dangers of staying there.

He said in 2006 FAAN noticed encroachment on the airport land and a committee was set up to investigate to ensure the people desist.

Captain Yadudu said announcements were made in the media warning people of the risk of purchasing land and building in restricted aviation land.

He said various committees set up by FAAN on the issue have always engaged the stakeholders and met severally with the residents of the estate bringing to the residents the danger of staying in airport land.

