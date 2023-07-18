The House of Representatives announced plans on Tuesday to investigate the outbreak of anthrax disease, which was reportedly discovered in Suleja, Niger State.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by Hon. Adamu Tanko, who called for the House’s intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Tanko acknowledged the report of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development regarding the presence of anthrax in Nigeria.

“The House also acknowledges the laboratory test conducted on the collected samples by the National Veterinary Research Institute, which confirmed the first reported case at a livestock farm located in Gajiri village along the Abuja Expressway, Suleja, Niger State.

“The House is aware that similar cases of the disease were confirmed in Northern Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Togo, with symptoms including sudden death and blood oozing from natural body openings (nose, ear, mouth, and anal region), and spread through affected livestock, bush meat, and contaminated environments.

“The House is concerned about the potential spread of the disease to other livestock farms in the country and its possible impact on public health.

“The House is worried that anthrax may affect humans in direct contact with affected animals and contaminated products, with potential inhalation through spores or wounds.

“The House recognizes the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent the spread of anthrax in Nigeria and protect the health and livelihoods of citizens by implementing public health precautions such as strict surveillance and monitoring of livestock farms, as well as proper disposal of infected animals and contaminated materials.

“The House acknowledges the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in promptly addressing the issue by implementing necessary measures to contain the spread of anthrax and protect both livestock and human health.

To this end, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in implementing effective surveillance, vaccination, and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak.

The ministry should also provide adequate resources and support to affected communities, including compensation for losses incurred due to the outbreak.





In order to address the scourge of the disease, the House also urged the management of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to implement measures to prevent the further spread of anthrax.

The House mandated the joint Committees on Agricultural Production & Services, in collaboration with the NCDC, to investigate the outbreak and take measures to end the spread of the disease across the country.

The House further mandated the Committee on Health (when constituted) to ensure compliance.

