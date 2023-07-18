The combined troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) have neutralized two members of IPOB/ESN and apprehended five others after a fierce battle in Asaba on Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement made available by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

The encounter, which took place at the Fuji Junction area of Asaba, Delta State, followed a distress call from the community members who reported an attack by the proscribed group.

The combined troops, in their swift response overpowered the militants with their superior firepower. During the intense firefight, two terrorists were fatally wounded while the remaining survivors fled to their hideout near Okpanam River.

https://twitter.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/1681300100855873536?s=19

However, the combined troops chased after the fleeing terrorists and tracked them to a house enclave in Okpanam River where they were eventually captured.

“The terrorists succumbed to the overwhelming firepower of the troops, after two of their members fell in the fire fight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam river.

“The gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam river, where they were nabbed. The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifle, 15 Live Cartridges, one AK 47 Rifle Magazine and a Baofeng Radio Receiver,” the statement reads in part.

Commending the troops for their efforts, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, emphasized the importance of maintaining synergy among the combined forces and urged them to continue their efforts in restoring peace and tranquility to the region.



The Nigerian Army, however, called for public cooperation in fighting insecurities in the country.

“We implore members of the public to continue to cooperate with the security agencies by providing actionable information to support their operations to tackle security challenges,” the Nigerian Army added.