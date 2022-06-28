Reps move to consolidate additional bills on Electoral Offences Commission, Electoral Offences Tribunal

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, rescinded its resolution on a bill seeking to establish Electoral Offences Commission and for other related matters.

The resolution was in pursuant of Ord 9, Rule 1(6) of the House Standing Orders 10th Edition.

In his lead debate, Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abubakar Fulata, observed that the House had on Wednesday, June 14, 2022, referred the bill to the Committee on the Whole.

“The House also notes that a bill for an Act to establish National Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal to provide for the legal framework for investigation and prosecution of electoral offences for the general improvement of the electoral process in Nigeria and for related matters on the same subject matter are pending before the House, hence the need to rescind the resolution on the bill to further consolidate with the above-mentioned bills.”

Also at plenary, the House adopted the recommendations of its committees which seeks to establish a Board that will provide policy direction, appoint, promote and exercise disciplinary control over Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Federal Fire Service (FFS) and for other related matters.

Clause 4 of the 40-page report, empowered the Board to recommend among eligible serving Deputy Commandants-General or Assistant Commandants-General of the NSCDC officers to the Minister to be recommended to the President for appointment as NSCDC Commandant-General.

Clause 4(ii) also empowered the Board to recommend and shortlist among eligible serving Deputy Controllers-General or Assistant Controllers-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service officers to the Minister to be recommended to the President for appointment as NCS Controller-General.


Clause 4(iii) also empowered the Board to recommend and shortlist among eligible serving Deputy Controllers-General or Assistant Controllers-General of the Federal Fire Service officers to the Minister to be recommended to the President for appointment as FFS Controller-General.

Clause 4(iv) also empowered the Board to recommend and shortlist among eligible Deputy Comptrollers-General or Assistant Comptrollers-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service officers to the Minister to be recommended to the President for appointment as NIS Comptroller-General.

The Board, according to Clause 4(b) is also empowered to ensure the appointment and promotion of persons from Grade level 08 and above in the NSCDC, NIS, NCS and FSS, including disciplinary control, including dismissal of persons from Grade Level 08 and above.

