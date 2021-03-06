Reps member wades into community chieftaincy tussle

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has appealed to the people of the Iguobazuwa community in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state to eschew violence for the overall development of the community.

Idahosa made the appeal, on Saturday, when he waded into the traditional stool tussle of the Iguobazuwa community.

The federal lawmaker, while addressing the youths of the community, urged the people to place more premium on what binds them together rather than what separates them, pledging that he would see to the amicable resolution of the matter.

Idahosa said, apart from being the member representing the constituency, the matter was dreary to him and would be resolved without any form of violence since he is from Iguobazuwa.

“As an indigene of Iguobazuwa community, Odionwere has always been the head of the community, I will do everything, with your support, to bring peace to our community,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the community youths, Julius Idehen, a youth leader, said, “Since the inception of Iguobazuwa community, the recognized head has been the “Odionwere and not Okao,”

“Now, one Friday, Obaruyi is parading himself as the Okao” of Iguobazuwa, forcing himself as the traditional head of the community, sidelining the normal traditional protocol,” Idehen noted.

Idehen added that his decision to seek the intervention of the lawmaker was because he is also from the Iguobazuwa community.

Also speaking, Mr Goodluck Uyigue, a former aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki, and also an indigene of the community, alleged that the said Obaruyi is not even from Iguobazuwa.

“He is from Ikoha, as a matter of fact, he has been banished from his community. He does not have the credibility to lead any community not to talk of imposing himself on the people of Iguobazuwa,” he stated.

He asked the Idahosa to come to the rescue of his people to avoid any form of communal crisis.

Igoubazuwa has in recent times been in the news over the issue of the headship of the community between the Okao and the Odinwere.

