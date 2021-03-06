Nigerian Army debunks news on alleged killing of soldiers in Katsina

The Nigerian Army has urged Nigerians to disregard the Media Report claiming that an unspecified number of soldiers were feared killed in an attack on a military post in Marina, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday, stated that the report was false and unsubstantiated as “it does not represent the facts of the incident.”

According to him, “to set the record straight, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI while conducting clearance operation against armed bandits and other criminal elements, on 4 Match 2021, engaged and successfully neutralized four armed bandits, captured arms and motorcycle during an encounter with the armed bandits in Marina village in Safana LGA of Katsina State.”

He stressed that the unconfirmed number of armed men with an unspecified number of rustled cattle were sighted and intercepted along Batsari-Runka road.

“However, in an attempt to escape from the troops’ onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired at troops direction but the gallant troops responded with superior firepower followed by a hot pursuit thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray,” he said.

He added that during the encounter, four-armed bandits were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds while the troops also captured two AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

According to him, “regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter while the roops have dominated the general area and are trailing the escaping bandits.

“The gallant troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have been commended for the successes achieved and their commitment so far.

“They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the North-West zone is rid of all criminal activities.”

