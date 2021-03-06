OSPOLY announces Monday as resumption day for 2020/ 2021 academic session

Management of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree has directed its students to resume for the 2020/2021 Academic Session, on Monday, March 8th, 2021.

This was made known via a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the Registrar of the Institution, Mr Busari Salawu.

The statement explained that “the newly admitted students in ND1, HND1 and NCE1 are expected to resume, on Monday, to commence their screening and registration, while the HND 2 and NCE2 students are also expected to resume and start their registration immediately.”

The statement urged the students to ensure that their school fees are paid promptly to enable them to participate in the screening and registration exercises.

The Registrar however maintained that “any new student who refuses to pay the necessary fees and complete his/her registration on or before 25th of March, 2021 may lose the offer of his/her Provisional Admission, while the returning students may also be sanctioned for late registration.”

In a related development, the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has announced resumption dates for students from faculties who are expected to resume to campus for the practical contents of their courses.

The management also directed the students to comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols while on campus.

In a statement, on Saturday, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, listed the groups and dates for resumption for students under the faculties who are expected to come to campus for the practical contents of their courses.

The statement stressed: “Students from these Faculties are expected to come to campus on the scheduled date against their Faculties for the practical contents of their courses. They are to comply strictly with COVID-19 protocols while on campus.”

First Group:

Monday, 8th of March,2021 to Friday, 26th of March, 2021

Science – Parts 1 to 4

Pharmacy – Parts 1 to 4

BMS Parts 1 to 2 Nursing and 1 to 3 Med. Rehab

Clinical – Parts 1 to 3

Dentistry – Parts 1 to 3

Education (Science related) – Parts 1 to 4

Social Sciences – Parts 1 to 4

Second Group

Monday, 29th of March, 2021 to Friday, 16th of April, 2021

Administration – Parts 1 to 4

Agriculture – Parts 1 to 3, 5

Arts – Parts 1 to 4

EDM – Parts 1 to 5

Technology -Parts 1 to 5j

Education (Arts related) – Parts 1 to 4.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

OSPOLY announces Monday

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…OSPOLY announces Monday