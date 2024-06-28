Ranking member of the House of Representatives, representing Ondo East and West federal constituency, Honourable Abiola Makinde and his wife, Dr Mrs Rhoda Makinde, have supported the elderly in the federal constituency with food palliative and cash to alleviate their sufferings.

Speaking through his media aide, Mr Alli Moshood, Makinde noted that the essence of the distribution of the food items and cash was to cushion the effects of the present economic situation of the country which unarguably affected the elderly people the more.

According to him, this, has been achieved with the massive turnout of the beneficiaries.

While giving their remarks at the event, leaders in Ondo Kingdom which include Dr. Felix Akinola (Obama), Chief Johnson Akinlosotu (Baba Aladeigbo) and Chief Mrs Adenike Olawoye (Mama Aserere) among others heaped praise on Honourable Makinde and his wife for deeming it fit to put smile on the faces of the elder at this particular point in time.

The rice, vegetable oil, other food items and cash gifts distributed at the event were given directly to the beneficiaries as they appreciate the donors for what they described as a very kind gesture of which they will live to remember for quite a very long time.

Dignitaries from within and outside Ondo East and West federal constituency, community leaders, stakeholders, student leaders and party faithful attended the event.

