The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s mandate is to bring back trust and honesty to public communication.

Idris stated this in Abuja at the 60th anniversary celebration of the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), with the theme “Public Relations: Value Re-Orientation and Economic Transformation.”

“I have the blessing and approval of my principal, President Bola Tinubu, who appointed me to say it as it is, but in a palatable manner.

“He directed that trust be returned to public communication.

“That is the only way people or citizens will respect and always want to listen to the government.

“We will keep doing that till the end of my job here,” Idris said.

According to the minister, it is better to always tell the people the truth and for them to also recognise that you are telling them the truth.

“Trust and honesty must be restored in public communication.

“That is why, if I don’t have information about something, I will rather keep my mouth shut than reproduce ignorance,” he stressed.

The immediate past Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Taylor, in her keynote address, narrated her journey through stigma, criticism, and the ability to change the narrative and people’s negative perception of her.

Taylor commended NIPR, adding that the lives of politicians revolve around crisis management, and therefore public relations remains an effective tool to address the challenges.

She added that public relations has been an activity in African society, even before the coming of the colonial masters, where drums of different categories were used to communicate with the people.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE