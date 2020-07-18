Reps frown on slow pace of work on 2nd Niger bridge, other road projects

By Tribune Online
The House of Representatives Committee on Works has frowned at the slow pace of work by Julius Berger Construction Company in the handling of the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road projects.

The chairman of the Committee, Rep. Abubakar Kabir (APC-Kano) said it might be impossible to complete the projects for commissioning by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Kabir made the observation after receiving submissions from Julius Berger on all three projects at a committee meeting in Abuja.

“With the slow pace of work going on, there is no way that President Buhari will commission the 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Express Way, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kani road projects during his tenure.

“Julius Berger has shown it is unfit and unprofessional in the manner and way it has handled these projects,” he said

The committee also accused Julius Berger of irregularities in securing the contracts as it was without due procurement process.

The committee lashed out at the construction giant for failing to speed up the projects, even after being paid N200 billion upfront by the Federal Government for the projects.

The committee said that the 2nd Niger Bridge was awarded for N206,151,693 billion, Kaduna-Abuja Road N155 billion, while the 1st section of the Lagos-Ibadan road was awarded for N134 billion.

The lawmakers suggested that the road projects be split and shared to other companies to guarantee speedy completion.

The lawmakers also promised to prevent any interested party from relooting the ‘Abacha Loot’ which was earmarked for the projects. (NAN)

