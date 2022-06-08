Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, on Wednesday, congratulated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the process that led to the emergence of Bola Tinubu as one of the most transparent in the country.

“Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the APC is now more united and stronger and has sent a strong message about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved country Nigeria.

“By this convention and all the primary elections, we have demonstrated an uncommon desire to be different from the inefficiency and maladministration of the opposition PDP that has stunted our country’s march towards greatness.

“I am confident that the APC that will emerge from the outcome of the primaries will be one that will inspire hope, harness our potential and lead us to prosperity,” the Deputy Speaker added.

While calling for all hands to be on deck to ensure the success of the APC in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Wase commended all the aspirants who contested against Tinubu for their maturity and sportsmanship,” Hon. Wase noted.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Reps Deputy Speaker, Wase, congratulates Tinubu, APC

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Reps Deputy Speaker, Wase, congratulates Tinubu, APC