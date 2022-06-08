Covid-19: Six LGAs in Kaduna receive support from PPFN

Six local government areas of Kaduna state on Wednesday, received medical items from the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) to enhance the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines in their communities.

This was disclosed by the Regional Co-ordinator, PPFN, Northwest, Mrs Elizabeth Joe, during the distribution of the medical items to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The programme which is under the Accelerating Equitable Access, Acceptance and Uptake of Covid-19 vaccine (Access) is being funded by the MacArthur Foundation and was aimed at enhancing the uptake of the vaccine in two states; Kano and Kaduna, including Abuja, the Federal Capital.

According to her, similar programmes had taken place in Kano and Abuja, noting that, ‘Kaduna is the next in line.

Joe revealed that six local government areas of the state had been pencilled down for the programme and these are Zaria, Makarfi, Kaduna South Kachia and Igabi.

Also speaking during the occasion, the Deputy Director, Social Mobilization, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Board, Saminu Salisu Kaya, commended the PPFN and MacArthur for the gesture.





He noted that six months ago the uptake of COVID-19 in the state was very low, adding that today, the story is different with their presence in the state.

According to him, they have trained many health personnel on the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine as well as how to mobilize the residents on the significance of taking the vaccine.

Kaya said, ”we have seen the result. Kaduna used to be number 12th position, but today Kaduna is now 4th in the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.”

He assured that they will ensure the beneficiaries judiciously make use of the items given to them.

